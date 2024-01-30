Wojtkielo officer of the year in West Tisbury

West Tisbury Police Detective Nikolaj Wojtkielo was announced yesterday as West Tisbury’s 2023 officer of the year.

Over his tenure spanning nearly a decade, Wojtkielo has been named department accreditation manager; he’s also a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Tactical Response Team and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force.

According to a release from the department, Wojtkielo was recognized for his technical and investigative work, as well as excellence in training both himself and new officers.

“Nikolaj remains a successful example of an ‘Islander’ who understands our unique community and cares about the outcome for all involved” West Tisbury Police Chief Matthew Mincone is quoted in a press release. “Nikolaj has learned to relate and connect to our citizens on a daily basis and truly understands our best characteristic is often just listening.”

This year, Nikolaj plans to complete his master’s degree and to focus on investigative and supervisory training.