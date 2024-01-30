Wojtkielo officer of the year in West Tisbury

West Tisbury Det. Nikolaj Wojtkielo is the police department's officer of the year. —Courtesy of West Tisbury Police Department

West Tisbury Police Detective Nikolaj Wojtkielo was announced yesterday as West Tisbury’s 2023 officer of the year.

Over his tenure spanning nearly a decade, Wojtkielo has been named department accreditation manager; he’s also a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Tactical Response Team and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force. 

According to a release from the department, Wojtkielo was recognized for his technical and investigative work, as well as excellence in training both himself and new officers. 

“Nikolaj remains a successful example of an  ‘Islander’ who understands our unique community and cares about the outcome for all involved” West Tisbury Police Chief Matthew Mincone is quoted in a press release.  “Nikolaj has learned to relate and connect to our citizens on a daily basis and truly understands our best characteristic is often just listening.”

This year, Nikolaj plans to complete his master’s degree and to focus on investigative and supervisory training.

