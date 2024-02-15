Awards announced for annual school science fair

1 of 3

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) recently hosted its 25th Annual Science and Engineering Fair.

Fifty-five students entered projects for the Saturday Feb. 10 event, and 24 scientists, researchers and staff from a wide selection of Island organizations judged the fair.

Top awards went to Molly Crawford for her project “Revolutionizing Menstrual Hygiene: A Green Approach with Reusable Tampons;” Elliott Stead for his project “Developing a Flight Computer for Class 1 Rockets,” and Shevaun Brown earned a top award for his “Best Peat Free Seed Starter Soil For Soil Blocks” project.

Tisbury Waterways, Inc., a local nonprofit, honored one of its former presidents, Dr. James H. Porter, by funding the grand prize award for this year’s fair. Friends of Sengekontacket, dedicated to the protection and preservation of water quality, honored former board of directors member Charles E. Carlson Jr. by sponsoring the first through third place engineering awards for the fair. And Vineyard Power sponsored a wind turbine competition award.

The list of awards

The Dr. James H. Porter Tisbury Waterways Inc. Grand Prize Award

Molly Crawford “Revolutionizing Menstrual Hygiene: A Green Approach with Reusable Tampons”

Charles E. Carlson Jr. Award facilitated by Friends of Sengekontacket for 1st Place Engineering

Elliott Stead “Developing a Flight Computer for Class 1 Rockets”

Charles E. Carlson Jr. Award facilitated by Friends of Sengekontacket for 1st Place Engineering

Shevaun Brown “Best Peat Free Seed Starter Soil For Soil Blocks”

Charles E. Carlson Jr. Award facilitated by Friends of Sengekontacket for 1st Place Engineering

Alison Gatchell “Sugar-free Lollipops for Diabetics”

1st Place Investigative Award

Kyle Levy “How does humidity effect bacterial growth and transmissivity?”

2nd Place Investigative Award

Talia Young and Hydee Turner “How Does Algae Grow in Different Ph Liquids?”

3rd Place Investigative Award

Jonah Mafcher “How Does the Environment Impact Bacterial Growth?”

Wind Turbine Competition Geared Division Awards

First Place: Quinlan Slavin, Kyle Levy, and Vytas Alexander

Second Place: Maia Donnelly, Joao Simoes, Reese McCracken, and Kaitlin Fingado

Wind Turbine Competition Direct Drive Division Awards

First Place: Josh Salop and Broden Vincent

Second Place: Annabelle Metell

Third Place: Camille Brand and Sophia Arroyo

Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation Award

Talia Young and Hydee Turner “How Does Algae Grow in Different Ph Liquid?”

The Island Grown Initiative Award

Shevaun Brown “Best Peat Free Seed Starter Soil For Soil Blocks”

Esme Colon and Sydney Bruguiere “What’s Your Scent?”

The Marine and Paleobiological Research Institute (MRPI) Award

Samilly Guimaraes and Julia Caldwell “Succulent Plant Project”

Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association Award

Kyle Levy “How Does Humidity Effect Bacterial Growth and Transmissivity?”

Sustainability Award sponsored by the Munn Family

Ella Ehrman and Grace Bennett-Rock “Reducing Food Waste by Preserving”

Lagoon Pond Association Award

Aedan Coogan “Eco-Plastic”

Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group Award

Elaina Cacchiotti and Madison Mello “Life Span of Cut Flowers in a Vase”

Biology Award

Holden Graczykowski “Glucose/Sucrose Measuring Project”

Sophia Alves “Job Changes”

Physics Award

Senique Wilson “Building a Cloud Chamber to Observe Subatomic Particles”

Sawyer Schaefer “Child Chair Comfort”

Chemistry Award

Hannah McCormick and Grazina Biskis “How Different Milks Effect the Consistency and Time to Make at Home Ice Cream”

Technology Award

Jacksun Engler “Wheelchair Harness of the Future”

Syius Rivera Rigali and Kaua De Assis “Chapstick Holder”