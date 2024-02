Learn to grow mushrooms with Matthew Dix of North Tabor Farm. The class will focus on shiitake mushrooms, but will cover oyster and wine cap mushroom cultivation as well. Workshop participants will come away with their own shiitake log to harvest. Ages 10 and up are welcome. At the Ag Hall. Cost: $10 for Ag Society members, $15 for nonmembers. Sunday, Feb. 25, 1 to 2:30 pm.