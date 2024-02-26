High school struggling to retain coaches

Izzy Anthony and Nick Carpenter contributed to this story

As spring sports registration opens, an ongoing coaching shortage is having an impact on student-athletes.

School officials say the shortage is based on having a small pool to draw from for coaches, as well as the time constraints aided by traveling off-Island for competition.

The shortage has had a particularly acute effect on the MVRHS girl’s lacrosse team. While the school was able to fill its head coach position just ahead of the season, the months of uncertainty have had an impact.

Senior Elena Giordano decided not to play lacrosse this season after being a member of the team since her freshman year.

“It’s hard to build team chemistry when every season we have a new coach walking in,” Elena said. “It takes a while to get to know everyone’s strengths and weaknesses on the team, and it takes more than a season to do that.”

Elena isn’t the only player frustrated. “We [the team] weren’t thinking we were going to even have a season until a couple of weeks ago,” said senior Clara Mikos, who has been on the lacrosse team every year since her freshman year.

“This will be my third new coach in only four years,” she said. “I have experienced firsthand how few coaches there are on-Island. The inconsistency is probably the hardest part.”

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School athletics director Mark McCarthy says the school — across all sports — had to hire new coaches nearly every season, saying that the added time commitment for Island coaches is a hindrance.

“Although I’m trying to increase our coaching salaries, the time you put in doesn’t equal the money you’re paid,” McCarthy said. “Coaches have to have the ability to have a flexible work and family schedule.

“Issues surrounding family responsibilities are a huge factor when deciding whether or not you’ll apply for a coaching position.”

McCarthy also cited the limited number of qualified coaches on-Island as a contributing factor to the shortage.

“The pool of people available to coach is finite due to our population and geographic limitations,” McCarthy said. “Some sports have deeper roots here, like football and basketball, whereas young sports like lacrosse are difficult because the number of available alumni is less.”

This year, girls basketball will lose their varsity coach of six years, Melissa Braillard. She also teaches math at MVRHS, and is stepping down to spend more time with her family as her children’s own sports schedules begin to take up more time.

“It’s a big commitment to be a coach,” she said. “As a mom, I don’t get to see my kids that often, so it’s really difficult to manage that time.”

Braillard cites traveling as an added challenge of coaching on-Island. “It takes multiple hours to travel. When you are coaching off-Island, you go to a game in the town next door, and you get home and are able to have dinner with your family and put your kids to bed,” she said. “That’s not the case here.”

The girl’s lacrosse assistant coach William Brown, who teaches history at MVRHS and has been coaching for three seasons, is also stepping down this year due to family commitments. Brown believes that challenges of coach recruitment and retention stem from a variety of sport-specific factors, particularly based on the popularity surrounding a sport.

“Our numbers have never been massive,” Brown said. “There’s not that parent booster fan base that you have with football, baseball, or hockey. That tells me there’s still growth that needs to happen with the girls lacrosse program.”

For athletes like Clara, the senior on the lacrosse team, the uncertainty around whether or not the season would move forward has led to players losing interest or opting into other sports and activities.

“The interest hasn’t really been there because our season has been so uncertain. People are looking to play other sports and do other activities,” said Clara. “[The coaching shortage] really reduces the emphasis on the sport and the enthusiasm surrounding it.”

This story is part of a partnership with the High School View and The MV Times.