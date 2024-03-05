Fisheries compensation program open to fishers

Avangrid, the company that partly owns Vineyard Wind, is now accepting applications for fishermen impacted by the operation of the offshore wind project.

The Fisheries Compensatory Mitigation Program provides compensation to commercial fishermen for economic impacts attributable to Vineyard Wind’s construction, operations, and decommissioning activities.

Avangrid announced the program in a release this week. The launch of the program opens a 90-day window for fishermen to qualify for compensation, ending on June 3.

Fishermen will not need to demonstrate economic impacts from Vineyard Wind 1 to receive payments and will have to have fished in the Vineyard Wind lease area for at least three years between 2016 and 2022.

The program is planned to continue until Vineyard Wind is decommissioned.

A group called de maximis, inc. is administering the compensatory program. The firm provides environmental project management services, alongside “support from local fixed gear and mobile gear fisheries advisories.”

The de maximis point of contact is Major Sharpe, who can be reached at vineyardwind@demaximis.com.

Vineyard Wind will also be hosting open house and tabling events this month to assist fishermen with their applications and answer any questions. For more information about these events or about the program in general, visit https://vw1fisheriescomp.com/.