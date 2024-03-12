Bowlers medal at Special Olympics tournament

1 of 2

On Saturday, several bowlers from the Vineyard Special Olympics bowling team won medals at the Massachusetts Special Olympics State Tournament in Auburn, Mass. To reach the state tournament, bowlers placed at the highest level in the regional qualifier in February.

With the highest pin total in their divisions, Gavin Robinson and Kyra Wildanger received gold medals.

Receiving silver were Sofia Fuller, Dan Meaney, and Alyssa Sylvia.

Fuller, Sylvia and Wildanger are students at MVRHS. Robinson is a seventh-grade student at Edgartown School.

The Vineyard Special Olympic team would like to thank the Portuguese American Club for their generous donation to the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, which paid for uniforms and travel. They’d also like to thank Island Autism for their sponsorship.