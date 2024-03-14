Oak Bluffs considers raising Pacific Ave parking rate

The Oak Bluffs Select Board is considering raising rates for a commercial parking lot on Pacific Avenue to more align with off-Island commuter lots.

The parking pass for the lot has been $500 per year, which the board contemplated raising to $600 per year.

The board did not make a final decision on Tuesday, March 12; instead they postponed the conversation until absent board members Dion Alley and Jason Balboni were available.

Oak Bluffs Town Administrator Deborah Potter pointed out that the off-site parking pass for the Steamship Authority’s Palmer Avenue lot in Falmouth is currently $850 per year. Potter said the proposal wasn’t meant to elevate the Pacific Avenue parking lot into a “money-making venture.”

Board members Gail Barmakian and Emma Green-Beach expressed concern whether this would be a financial challenge for on-Island companies, wondering if a discount could be given to Vineyard businesses. Potter responded that the “vast majority” of the Pacific Avenue lot users consisted of commuting commercial vehicles, adding that a tiered charge could be problematic when determining what counts as an on-Island business.

Green-Beach said she would be comfortable with voting for the $100 increase, but board member Thomas Hallahan said he wanted more information, and to have Balboni and Alley be a part of the conversation, before a decision was made.

Meanwhile, the board discussed potentially solidifying where a flag pole meant for government speech should be located, although this conversation will be continued once more board members are present. The matter was also discussed during a previous board meeting in February. Currently, the town’s flagpole is in downtown Oak Bluffs. The town had adopted a flag policy last May to allow ceremonial flags, like the LGBTQ Pride flag, to be temporarily flown at the select board’s discretion.

The board also unanimously approved a final version of Oak Bluffs’ annual and special town meeting warrants.