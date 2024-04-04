Coast Guard transports patient from Alley Waban Park

1 of 3

The U.S. Coast Guard transported a patient in critical need from the Vineyard on Thursday morning, landing and taking off from downtown Oak Bluffs’ Alley Waban Park.

It’s unclear the nature of the medical emergency — first responders and healthcare officials did not disclose that information nor the patient’s identity.

Typically MedFlight would transport patients off the Island that may be in critical condition, but Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle said that MedFlight was unable to travel to the Island because of windy conditions and poor visibility.

He said that the Coast Guard chose Waban because they felt it was the safest place to land given the conditions. He noted that because of fog and rain, visibility was limited; the chief added that visibility was better in Oak Bluffs compared to Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

Hospital officials say that it’s not uncommon for patients to be transported by the Coast Guard.

“We frequently work with the Coast Guard to transport critically ill patients during stormy weather conditions,” Claire Seguin, chief nurse and chief operating officer, said in a statement.