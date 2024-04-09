Third Island principal stepping down

Oak Bluffs School principal Dr. Megan Farrell announced that she will be retiring at the end of the summer.

Farrell — who has been with the school as an educator for 22 years, nine of which as the head of the school — said in a letter announcing her retirement that she will be exploring part-time work to help educators.

Farrelll’s departure marks the third principal on the Island, out of six schools, to recently announce their plans to move on.

Current Chilmark School principal Susan Stevens announced in October that she would retire after the end of this school year. The schools have since appointed Kate Squire, a fourth-grade teacher at Willard Elementary School in Concord, as her replacement.

And at the beginning of April, Edgartown School principal Shelley Einbinder announced that she would be stepping down at the end of the school year as well. The assistant principal in Edgartown, MaryAnn Bartlett, also announced her resignation last month.

The retirements and resignations add to the plate of superintendent of schools Richie Smith, who will be trying to fill the positions before the beginning of next school year.

Smith said that he hopes losing the three principals in a short period of time is not a reflection of his leadership; rather, the decisions were personal and decisions that he has to respect.

“I hope it has nothing to do with me as a leader, but I need to be aware of what’s going on. Three out of six is profound,” Smith said.

Smith says that ultimately he’s optimistic. He says hiring new school leaders is an opportunity to make improvements. He said that there are plans in motion to appoint new leaders through a search, and that could mean finding someone from within the district.

“This is what I should be doing as a superintendent,” Smith told The Times. “It’s not just filling the position. We want to put someone in that position who will take the school up a notch and improve the school. I see all three of these as opportunities.”

As for the Oak Bluffs’ principal, Smith said that she has been a great leader for Oak Bluffs over her nine year leadership role.

“She’s done wonders for the school. She’s been a great partner, and we’ll miss her leadership,” Smith said.

Oak Bluffs school committee member Rizwan Malik had only positive words for the principal.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Dr. Farrell,” Malik said. “She will be missed… it’s a loss for the town.”

For Farrell herself, she said that it was a tough decision to make, but in a retirement letter sent to parents and staff, she said she was leaving the school while it was on a “continuous improvement trajectory.”

She also thanked the community. “I am forever grateful to past and present school board members, and the Oak Bluffs government officials that provided my learner-centered leadership efforts with endless support and timely fiscal guidance,” her letter states.” Most importantly, I am forever indebted to the outstanding Oak Bluffs School staff, at all levels. They are an extraordinary group of committed educators that continuously give 110% of themselves so students can succeed, and families can grow. Finally, thank you to the parents/guardians, that together, helped to make the school community a supportive and special place to learn. I am and will continue to be so very ‘Proud to Be from OB!!!!’”