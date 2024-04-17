Harvest of the Month: Seafood

This month we are celebrating seafood, a Harvest of the Month crop that is unique to Island life. Island aquaculturists and fishermen provide delightful options for seafood and shellfish to expand our diets.

If you want to learn more about island fishing, visit the Martha’s Vineyard Fisherman’s Preservation Trust website. While you’re there, scroll over to “Meet Your Fishermen” to learn more about the people for whom fishing around the Island has been their livelihood. You can sign up for their Community Supported Fishery share, and choose a membership that allows you to get fresh, local seafood to enjoy throughout the summer and/or fall.

We can’t wait to make this simple fish ceviche and enjoy it in the sunshine!

Simple Fish Ceviche

Recipe by Gabrielle Chronister

3 haddock, sea bass, or any white, flaky fish filets

½ cup sweet onion, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh ripe mango, chopped

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup lemon juice

½ tsp salt

freshly ground black pepper

If using raw fish: Soak the fish in the lemon juice, lime juice, salt, and pepper for 30 minutes to an hour. Then cut the fish into small ½-inch bites.

If using cooked fish: Preheat oven to 400°F and place fish filets in a lightly oiled baking dish. Sprinkle with some salt and pepper, and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until fish is flaky and moist. When fish is done, let it cool completely, and cut into small ½-inch bites.

Place remaining ingredients in a medium bowl and toss together with the fish until well combined. Place in refrigerator to marinate until ready to eat.

Serve with tortilla chips and sliced avocado, and enjoy!