Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: May 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Monday

9 am: Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/732230936?pwd=nTIP11DKUuY

Meeting ID: 732 230

Password: 027340

Thursday

9 am: Exercise with Bill White

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89052266998?pwd=Mnp2eGdRbFFsUENXYSs3R0IuWW02QT09

Meeting ID: 890 5226 6998

Password: 474213

Friday

9 am: Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747271394?pwd=V2ZHT2FGQINqUGItM0RKU2NiVkVUQT09

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Password: 188397

All of our classes are live and in person. Exercise classes will also continue in Zoom format.

May 2024 Highlights

Daily 9 am – 3 pm: Coffee All Day. Also, tea! Bring along a friend! Refreshments are served during all of our programs.

Mondays: Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, May 6 and May 20, 12:30 – 1:30 pm.

Tuesdays: Peticare with Darci,10am May 7, 14, 21. 2024. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our Seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment @ 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

Tuesdays: Wellness Clinic, May 7, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Tuesdays: New Game! Cornhole, 1 – 3 pm. Come on in and bring a friend!

Tuesdays: Knitting and Crochet, 1 – 3 pm. Bring along a project and a friend! Come to take a peek and join us.

Wednesdays: Bingo! May 1, May 8, May 15, 1 – 3 pm. Celebrating our 32nd year of Bingo!

Wednesday, May 1, 10:30 am: Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop. Meet Chief Searle and members of his great staff!

Wednesday, May 15, 10 am: Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a department head.

Wednesday, May 22, 1 – 3 pm: Afternoon Movie.

Wednesday, May 29, 1 pm: Dominoes.

Thursdays, May 9 and May 23, 12 pm: Marvelous May Luncheons with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department. Please call Rose for additional information and to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

Fridays: Smart Phone Mastery, 11 am – 1 pm. Rachel and Char Rooney are the instructors. Come and learn to love your smart phone. Get more comfortable with texting, browsing, and snapping and posting pictures.

Fridays: Coloring Get Together, 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Come to chat, color, and meet new friends!

Outreach! Our assistant administrator / outreach coordinator, Ann Raymond, is here to assist you and family members with any outreach needs or questions. Ann is here Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4 pm. Please contact Ann at 508-693-4509, ext. 4.

Bus passes for sale! As of April 1, it’s back to bus passes to travel on the VTA Bus Line. We offer bus passes at a reduced cost of $40.00 per pass for seniors. Available for sale on Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm.

We offer year-round assistance with Applications and Forms Preparation, Durable Medical Equipment, Fuel Assistance, Insurance Assistance, Lifeline, Monthly Social Security Video Display Program, SNAP, and Telephone Reassurance Calls.

We are closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day.

All programs are subject to change and update.

We have two new programs on the horizon! Be on the lookout for them!

Team work makes the dream work!