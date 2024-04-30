Crew shortage cancels ferries on both SSA routes

A batch of crew shortages has caused ferry cancellations for the Steamship Authority (SSA) on Tuesday afternoon.

The passenger ferry Island Home’s 1:15 pm departure from Woods Hole and its 2:30 pm trip from Vineyard Haven were both canceled due to a crew shortage.

Farther east, the passenger ferry Eagle’s 2:45 pm departure from Hyannis and the 5:30 pm departure from Nantucket were both also initially canceled because of a crew shortage, but the absent worker eventually arrived, and the trips are running on a delayed schedule — a 45-minute late start for the 2:45 pm departure, and a 30-minute delay for the 5:30 pm departure.

“One crew member on each vessel,” SSA communications director Sean Driscoll told The Times. “We expect the cancellations to be limited to those already announced.” Driscoll would not disclose what category of crew member was absent.

Meanwhile, there was also a short delay for the 2:30 pm departure from Woods Hole, due to a U.S. Coast Guard drill.