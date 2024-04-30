House rep. eyes funding for Island fisheries

Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes has earmarked $935,000 in state funding for Cape Cod and the Islands in the House’s 2025 budget.

Part of the funding is $50,000 reserved for the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust’s food distribution program, and to help support the Island’s fishing industry overall, according to a press release from Fernandes’ office.

Once the budget process is completed in the House, it will go to the Senate for approval, then to Gov. Maura Healey for her signature.

“Delivering results for the people I represent is the most important part of this job, and this $935,000 in funding delivers on key district priorities,” said Fernandes in the press release. “The amendments I passed will support many of the attributes that make our community special by investing in fishing families and healthy oceans, boosting our research and education economy, providing healthy recreation and afterschool activities for children, and strengthening Cape Cod’s economic competitiveness.”

Fernandes says that budget negotiations took place last Thursday for 13 hours, during which he secured $60,000 for the efforts of the Cape Cod YMCA to build a facility on the Upper Cape, $500,000 for the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance for sustainable fishing equipment and practices, and $150,000 for shellfish propagation on both the Cape and the Islands. With the $50,000 to the Island’s Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, a total of $700,000 of the 2025 budget will focus on the fishing industry.

A budget amendment also awarded $100,000 to the Marine Biological Laboratory’s research and educational programs, and Fernandes acquired $75,000 for the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce to expand its workforce development programming to help train commercial drivers.