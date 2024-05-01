State housing secretary planning Island visit

The head of the state’s housing department will make his first official visit to the Island in the coming months, to gather input from the public on housing.

Sec. Ed Augustus, as part of a statewide listening tour, will be on the Vineyard on Tuesday, June 4.

As part of the visit, Augustus has scheduled meetings with town administrators and other municipal officials, as well as a communitywide public listening session, held from 1 to 3 pm at the Oak Bluffs library. Community members of all ages are invited.

The secretary and his staff are looking to hear from the residents of Martha’s Vineyard about housing struggles.

Martha’s Vineyard Commission housing planner Laura Silber is helping to coordinate the secretary’s visit to the Island. She said that Nantucket officials will be traveling to the Vineyard for the event as well. She called the secretary’s presence important.

“Gov. Healey and her administration clearly recognize that the needs of the Islands are distinct from the Cape, and we are grateful that Sec. Augustus has scheduled a dedicated visit to Martha’s Vineyard on his statewide tour,” Silber said. “We’re looking forward to providing an educational day for the secretary, and hope Vineyard community members will join the conversation at the afternoon public listening session. Portuguese interpretation will be provided at that event.”

While Augustus has not visited the Island in his official capacity since being named to the position, his policy director and senior policy manager visited in January. Along with state Sen. Julian Cyr, the officials gave an update to the community on the governor’s proposed Affordable Homes Act legislation, a $4 billion plan to jump-start housing initiatives across the state. Gov. Healey has also visited the Island to meet with housing advocates and town officials.