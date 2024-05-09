Pride for student activists

To the Editor:

As a former social studies teacher at MVRHS, I am so excited and proud of those graduates who took the time to share with our Island community what is happening at their campuses re: the current Gaza situation. Thank you to each of you for reporting on the protests and the concerns at your campuses in such an intelligent and reflective manner. Thank you, Nikeya, a soon-to-be graduate, for researching former students in order to provide this much-needed information, and then writing a very interesting and thoughtful article.

Marge Harris, educator

Oak Bluffs