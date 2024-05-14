MVYRadio awards Business Diversity Initiative grants

Gillian Inspired Designs of East Sandwich and Sun and the Moon Consignment of Cotuit are the latest winners of MVYRadio’s Business Diversity Initiative grants.

The grants, created to offer airtime to business owners from traditionally underserved backgrounds, allows businesses to tell their stories in 60, 15-second underwriting messages on MVYRadio. The award is valued at $1,200 per grantee, and MVYRadio has donated $40,200 worth of airtime to this grant program since 2021.

Gillian Inspired Designs is a woman-owned business that has been designing and hand-crafting jewelry for over 15 years, and Sun and the Moon Consignment is a woman-owned business offering home décor, furniture and women’s clothing.

“MVYRadio is gratified to not only help our local area businesses that are owned by women, minority communities, veterans, disabled people and the LGBTQIA+ community but also to reach new parts of our broadcast area that may not be familiar with us,” says Tristan Israel, MVYRadio board member and co-chair of its equity and inclusion action group.

“Supporting locally owned businesses truly makes a difference,” Israel adds.

MV Barkery in Vineyard Haven, a woman- and disability community member-owned business, also received a Business Diversity Initiative grant this quarter. The Barkery creates and sells homemade dog treats on-Island.

Applications for the next round of grants are open, and are due by June 30. Grants will be awarded in early July. More information on the program is available at mvyradio.org/diversity.