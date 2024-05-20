Hospice to run 30th 5K road race

The annual 5K race to benefit Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, an event that usually draws hundreds of runners from the Island and beyond, will mark its 30th anniversary on Memorial Day weekend.

Chantale Patterson, the hospice’s clinical director, will run the race for the seventh time since she moved to the Island in 2014.

“There was one time I ran past a patient I was caring for at the time, and the whole family was outside cheering me on,” she said. “It was so meaningful.”

The first race was held in 1994 to honor the two father-and-son pairs who died during the 48th annual Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby in October 1993.

Frederick L. Loud, 47, and Adam Loud, 12, and Everett Dennis (“Sonny”) Beaulieu, 52, and Joseph Beaulieu, 10, drowned when their boat, the Tyree, sank in rough seas just south of Nantucket. Everett Beaulieu’s body was never found.

The deaths shook the Island community. The men’s wives received bereavement care from hospice, so Roger Wey, a Vineyard resident, chose to have the race benefit the hospice.

“He continued to have a big part in the organization of the race for many years,” but eventually handed the reins over to the hospice, said Sheri Lamoreaux, the facility’s spokeswoman.

The proceeds initially went to the Loud and Beaulieu families, although now it goes toward hospice care not covered by Medicare reimbursements. Lamoreaux said race participant fees and sponsorships usually bring in around $35,000.

What began with 20 runners has grown to a sprawling race with hundreds of runners, and people cheering them on. The May 26 race will start in front of the Summercamp Hotel on Lake Avenue in Oak Bluffs. Runners then head out New York Avenue, turn right on East Chop Drive, and then loop back to Lake Avenue.

“It’s a great race,” Patterson said. “I’m usually the first to sign up.”

The race offers a virtual running option in which runners can submit their times, although they won’t be eligible for medals. Runners can register online or in person at the lobby of the Summercamp Hotel. Visit bit.ly/4567Hep for more information.