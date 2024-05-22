MVLL All-Star Games scheduled for Saturday

The Martha’s Vineyard Little League All-Star Games are back for the second year in a row, and will take place at Penn Field in Oak Bluffs this Saturday.

In addition to the minors (10:30 a.m.) and majors (2 p.m.) All-Star Games — which will be announced by fellow Little Leaguers — there will be skills competitions, opportunities to run the bases with Sharky of the M.V. Sharks, and ticket raffles. All Little Leaguers are welcome to attend.

The MVLL’s new softball teams will also play exhibition games at noon (grades 1-4), and 15 minutes after the majors All-Star game (grades 5-8).

Delivering the ceremonial first pitches will be Mike Joyce Sr., one of the first MVLL coaches back in the 1970s and ’80s, and Gary Kovack of the Oak Bluffs Police Department, who is also a chief boatswain’s mate with the Coast Guard Reserve in Woods Hole.

The MV Youth Travel Basketball teams will be serving food and beverages, and music will be played by DJ David Murphy.

“It’s a good chance for the All-Stars to play with kids from other teams. The whole day is just a celebration of baseball!” MVLL Secretary Moira Silva said.