Tisbury: March to the Sea, Memorial Day Picnic, Louisa Gould Gallery, “Culinary Arts” at VHL

Heard on Main Street: Just be yourself. No one can say you are doing it wrong.

Friday, tomorrow, is the Tisbury School’s annual March to the Sea parade, in recognition of Memorial Day. Students leave the school at 12:15 pm to walk to Owen Park via Spring Street and Main Street. The ceremony takes about 45 minutes. The students carry flowers to throw into the harbor, commemorating those who have given their lives for their country. The school band will be playing, and flags will be waving. The children hope that you will come downtown to see the parade.

The town of Tisbury, with support from the M.V. Cultural Council sponsors the annual Memorial Day Picnic at the Tashmoo Waterworks on Monday, May 27, noon to 4 pm. All are welcome for music by the Flying Elbows, tours of the historic building (circa 1887), games, rowboating, and grilling. Bring your own picnic, but sorry, no dogs.

The Louisa Gould Gallery offers a reception for “New Spring Arrivals” on Saturday, May 25, from 4:30 to 6pm, with other new works for 2024.

The Tisbury annual town meeting is at 7 pm on Tuesday, May 28, at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center. This is your opportunity to make good choices for our town.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard will be hosting a forum for candidates running for both contested and uncontested offices in Tisbury. The in-person forum will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 7 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. Candidates will have an opportunity to speak, and there will be time for questions from the audience. The program will be filmed and available for viewing on MVTV channel 13 and on demand shortly after the forum.

Our Vineyard Haven library plans a celebration of “Culinary Arts” from May 30 to June 25. The culinary series includes a variety, from artisanal cheese tasting and a live demonstration on induction cooking to a lecture on the history of pie crust, a book talk on the culinary history of Martha’s Vineyard, and a film about a 19th century love story between a French chef and his personal cook. All events are free, and will be held at the library. Registration is required, and space may be limited.

The M.V. Hospital is located in Oak Bluffs, but the impacts of sea level rise and access to the hospital are of Island-wide concern. Join in the discussion about the Hospital Climate Resilience Project. Learn about the vulnerability assessment, the ambulance route analysis, and options to address flooding risks on County Road and Eastville Avenue. The meeting starts promptly at 10 am at the Oak Bluffs Town Hall on Saturday, June 1.

Fly the flag next Monday, Memorial Day, to honor our veterans.

Happy anniversary today to Ann and Allan Davey.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Shawn Townes and Leah Ellis. Happy birthday on Sunday to Joann Murphy, Betsy Edge, and Ann Haller. Best wishes on Monday go to Kristina Ivory and Kylie Townes. And also next Wednesday brings sparkling candles for Jane Chandler and Bill Kingsbury.

Heard on Main Street: If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.