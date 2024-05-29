Real Estate Transactions: May 20 – 24

Edgartown

May 21, Maureen Reilly and Maureen V. Murray sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 408 Week 37 to Mary Elizabeth Noonan for $7,500.

May 22, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 461 Week 40 to Jeffrey Michael Soscia and Nicole Lynn Soscia for $4,000.

May 23, William Newman, trustee of Jane Newman Nominee Trust, sold 81 Oyster Pond Road to Nicholas Paul for $5,228,210.

Oak Bluffs

May 23, 1 E. Chop Dr. LLC sold 1 East Chop Drive to East Chop MV Realty LLC for $4,850,000.

May 23, Elizabeth Y. Grant sold 32 Harthaven Road to Havens Landing LLC for $2,450,000.

Tisbury

May 24, David M. Finkelstein sold 28 State Road to 12 Bluebird Lane LLC for $1,555,000.

May 24, Paul Norwood LLC sold 24 Moonstone Way to Sheldon Lloyd for $1,030,000.

West Tisbury

May 20, Judith A. Baumrin, trustee of Judith A. Baumrin Revocable Trust, sold 84 Christiantown Road to Leonard G. Digiovanni Jr. and Mindy Dutka for $1,400,000.





