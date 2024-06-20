Court Report: June 13 – June 20, 2024

June 3
Michael Governo, Vineyard Haven; 58, abuse prevention order violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
Sydney Bierman, Chilmark; 21, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
June 4
David Wells, Bronx, N.Y.; 29, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on elderly/disabled person: continued to pretrial hearing.
June 6
Francisco Chagolla-Retaloff, Vineyard Haven; 34, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding exceeding posted limit, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
June 7
Steven Podufaly, Waban; 69, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.
June 10
Okiele O. Myers, Edgartown; 22, operation of motor vehicle with suspended license, operation of motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.
Holly Conroy, Falmouth; 49, trespassing, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer: continued to pretrial hearing.
Adam Smiglis, Vineyard Haven; 43, recognizance fail to appear upon felony: continued to pretrial hearing.
Lee Felix, Edgartown; 28, assault and battery, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.
June 11
Troy Hobby, Edgartown; 53, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, third offense operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.
June 14
Brandao Caldeira, Vineyard Haven; 36, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Aurian Braga, Oak Bluffs; 28, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Tarcisio Dasilva, Falmouth; 27, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation: case closed.
Fernando DeBarros, Falmouth; 42, operation of motor vehicle with unlicensed/suspended permit, no inspection/sticker: continued to plea bargain.
Rayane Da Silva, Edgartown; 19, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Keith Arnold, Plymouth; 45, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, operating under the influence of drugs: continued to pretrial hearing.
June 17
Ian Milam, Vineyard Haven; 36, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.
Stephen Gallas, Intervale, N.H.; 65, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.
Thomas Wilkins, Oak Bluffs; 28, vandalization of property, assault and battery, assault and battery, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.
Carlos Deolivera, Oak Bluffs; 52, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.