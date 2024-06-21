Raven Wrenn Alves Sequeira

Julia Alves-Sequeira and Weston Sequeira announce the birth of a daughter, Raven Wrenn Alves Sequeira, on June 14, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Raven weighed 7 pounds, 7,6 ounces.



Kimberly Nunes Alves

Simone Amorim Nunes and Marcos Rogerio Alves of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Kimberly Nunes Alves, on June 11, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Kimberly weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.



Levi Kurtt

Fernanda de Oliveira and Carlos Henrique Saich Kurtt of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Levi Kurtt, on June 10, 2024, at Martha’s VIneyard Hospital. Levi weighed 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces.