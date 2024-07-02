Benefit reading for MV Playhouse

“Celebrity Autobiography,” a critically acclaimed comic reading of books by Suzanne Somers, Justin Bieber, the Kardashians, Hasselhoff and many others, is staged at the Performing Arts Center at MVRHS in Oak Bluffs. “Celebrity Autobiography” has played around the world, from Broadway to London’s West End, to Sydney Opera House to rave reviews. On July 6 this “Critics Pick” show, according to the NY Times, will be read by Brooke Adams, Tony Shalhoub, Amy Brenneman, Brad Silberling, Tonye Patano, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel, and others to be announced. The benefit for Vineyard Playhouse is at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on Saturday, July 6, at 7 pm. Tickets are $100, $50, $35. For more information and tickets, visit bit.ly/MVP_CelebAutobiography.