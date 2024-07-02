Dwight + Nicole, with Phil daRosa, Rose Guerin, and Isaac Taylor

M.V. Sound presents another electric night of local music on Saturday, July 6, at the Strand Theatre in Oak Bluffs. The night will feature headliners Dwight + Nicole, with local Martha’s Vineyard musicians Phil daRosa, Rose Guerin, and Isaac Taylor.

Dwight + Nicole, with singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Nicole Nelson and Dwight Ritcher, has been nominated for 10 Boston Music Awards, 10 New England Music Awards, and 11 Daisie awards, winning multiple “Band of the Year,” “Vocalist of the Year,” “Best Blues/R&B Band,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” “Blues Act of the Year,” and “Video of the Year.”

Phil daRosa of M.V. Sound produces several music events and productions annually on Martha’s Vineyard, as well as being a musician and owner of TPS recording studio in Oak Bluffs. Isaac Taylor is a musician, recording artist, and the nephew of James Taylor, Livingston Taylor, and Kate Taylor, making his musical foundation a strong one. Rose Guerin is a prominent singer, songwriter, guitarist, and community organizer based on Martha’s Vineyard, who spent years on world tour with her band Vandaveer.

The group will bring an energizing and entertaining evening of performance to the Strand Theatre on Saturday, July 6. Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets are now on sale online through Eventbrite. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 the day of the show.