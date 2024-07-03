County communications director retires after 27 years

The woman on the other end of the phone line when Islanders dial 911 — the “voice of calm” — is retiring after nearly three decades.

The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the retirement of Maj. Susan Schofield, the director of the Regional Emergency Communications Center (RECC), who served for 27 years in the department.

The Communications Center broadcast a farewell to Schofield, which was followed by flashing lights and sounding sirens, at a gathering of public safety agency members, colleagues, friends, and family on her last day of work last week.

“The members of the Dukes County RECC, along with the public safety community, would like to congratulate you on your well-deserved retirement after 27 years of service,” a dispatcher said on the broadcast.

“Maj. Susan Schofield has been a pillar of strength and reliability in our Regional Emergency Communications Center,” Sheriff Robert Ogden also reflected in a press release. “Her dedication to public safety and her ability to manage critical situations with composure and professionalism are truly commendable.

“She has been the calm voice of reason on the other side of the phone, sending critical help to so many of us in our moments of greatest need, for the past 27 years,” the sheriff continued. “We are grateful for her many years of service, and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”