Creative Living Award open for nominations

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation is now inviting nominations for the 2024 Creative Living Award, honoring Vineyarders who exemplify community member Ruth J. Bogan’s courage, intelligence, and love for the Island.

Ruth J. Bogan was a nurse, polyglot, gardener, and an active community member on Martha’s Vineyard. After her passing, the Ruth J. Bogan Fund was established to support organizations she valued, and to honor community members who embodied her “creativity and ingenuity,” along with a $1,000 honorarium from the fund.

To nominate an individual or an organization for the 2024 Creative Living Award, visit marthasvineyardcf.org/creative-living-award to submit online, or mail or email a description of their contributions and how they embody Ruth Bogan’s qualities by July 19. Send to Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, P.O. Box 243, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or email info@marthasvineyardcf.org.