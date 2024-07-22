Vineyard Democrats rally behind Kamala Harris

With another dramatic and historic shift in the 2024 presidential election, Islanders are again reacting.

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday — while down with a case of COVID-19 — that he would drop out of the race and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place on the ballot.

It’s still unclear who will officially represent the Democratic ticket in November, but key Vineyard town committees have supported the former California senator.

“We are 100% behind Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States. She is fully qualified, incredibly competent and has the temperament to be our next president. She has the full endorsement of current president Joe Biden and we, the MV Dems, fully support her,” a statement from the Martha’s Vineyard Democratic Council issued on Sunday reads.

Carla Cooper, chair of the Edgartown Democratic town committee, also issued a nearly identical statement in firm support of Harris.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we join the millions of voices across the country in fully supporting and endorsing Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” Cooper’s statement read. “She is supremely qualified, experienced and ready to hit the ground running to continue working on behalf of the American people and in defense of our democracy.”

Both groups also thank President Biden for his service to the country.

Harris made a visit to Martha’s Vineyard last summer in a fundraising event for the Biden campaign. She was in Provincetown this past weekend.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, on a shortlist of possible candidates for Democrats to run for president with Biden stepping out, will be on the Vineyard this upcoming weekend. She’ll be at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center to promote her new book, “True Gretch.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also released a statement saying she was proud to support Harris, calling her a “proven leader.”

“As President, she will grow our economy, reduce costs, create jobs, and make sure every woman has access to the health care she needs,” the governor said. “She’ll lay the foundation for lower interest rates and prosperity, and she’ll support NATO and American leadership abroad.”