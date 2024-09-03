David Harris Dibble passed away on August 4, 2024. He spent his life in pursuit of freedom and adventure, and died while on his way, by bicycle, to an ashram in New Mexico. He was 50.

Throughout his life, Dave loved music and exploring the outdoors. He grew up in Longmeadow, where he had many friends, was a musician and class officer, and co-captained a state-champion lacrosse team. He graduated with a degree in English from Trinity College, where he was president of his fraternity and a member of the lacrosse team. One of his remarkable college accomplishments was getting the Dave Matthews Band to play at a party during his senior year, just before they became a national phenomenon.

During summers and after college, Dave drove taxis on Martha’s Vineyard. He also explored the Island extensively, including hiking around its entire perimeter. In early adulthood, Dave’s life took a number of different turns, some of them difficult, and he had persistent struggles with his mental health. But his life was also defined by a restless curiosity, and a desire to see all the world had to offer.

His interest in spirituality, Eastern religion, and the practice of yoga took him to Kayavarohan, India, where he lived for 10 years. He helped to establish an ashram there, and studied with musical gurus including Dinesh Majmundar, the nephew of Swami Kripalu, the renowned yogi and founder of Kripalu yoga. With Dinesh, Dave, a skilled harmonium player, recorded Swami Kripalu’s previously unrecorded personal meditation music.

Dave traveled extensively and lived all over the world, often outdoors. He spent time in the 50 U.S. states, and in mainland Australia and Tasmania, Mexico, China, and Nepal. Family members were able to visit him in many of these places. When he died from heart failure, he had been in the high desert of the Navajo nation.

All who knew him will remember his unique and hilarious sense of humor, his varied talents and interests, his outside-the-box thinking, and his unusual ability to survive difficult circumstances for so many years. In his 50 years, he led an extraordinary life.

Dave is survived by his parents, Mary and Sandy Dibble; his sisters, Sarah Dibble Harris and Elizabeth Harris Dibble (Jon Kuczmarski); his nieces, Lillian Dibble Harris, Madelyn Cait Harris, Emily Elizabeth Harris, and Claire Dibble Kuczmarski; and by his aunts, uncles, and cousins.