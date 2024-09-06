MV Times announces new MVRHS alumni column

A former teacher at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is introducing a new column at The Times and she’s hoping to hear from Island graduates.

Marge Harris, who taught social studies at the school from 1976 to 2003, wants to tell mini stories or vignettes of what some graduates of MVRHS have been doing since graduating high school.

“Since I taught many of you or perhaps at least know you from those specific years, I am always hearing wonderful stories of what you have accomplished since you graduated from the high school,” Harris said. “We would like to highlight some of you in these pages.”

The column will focus on students that graduated between 1977 to 2003.

What have you done or are doing in your chosen field? What exciting or different adventures or service have you led or participated in? Did you set out to do these things or were different choices made?

Contact Marge Harris, at margeharris@comcast.net or text her at 774-521-8173.

“[This column] is long overdue,” Harris said. “Our Island community needs to celebrate you.”