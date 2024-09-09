Martha’s Vineyard Varsity Football Team wins its first home game

1 of 4

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Varsity Football team secured their first win of the season over the Bishop Brady Giants on Saturday, Sept. 7, with a commanding performance.

The Vineyarders pulled ahead early with a 20-point lead in the first quarter and consistently built off that momentum throughout the game. The Giants retaliated with two touchdowns and a safety but the Vineyarders held strong, securing the victory with a final score of 49 -15.

Head Coach Tony Mottola was proud of the team’s performance and believes it’s a testament to their preparations throughout the summer.

“We came out and did what we needed to do, we played fast and physically and we came out with the right mindset and it was really because we had a great week of practice,” said Mottola.

On offense, quarterback William Nicholson (No. 16) remained calm under pressure, distributing the ball efficiently to his teammates, and Jordan Souza (No. 26) accumulated three touchdowns on the day. On defense, Cal Darcy (No. 23) recovered a Giant’s fumble at the 50 yard line and ran it home for a game-defining touchdown.

Parents and coaches of the team are proud of their children for working hard in the off season and fostering an environment that values camaraderie.

“The season really started a couple months ago for them because they’ve been working hard all summer,” said Ester Laiacona, mother of Xander Laiacona (No.54).

“It’s harder to fail the guy next to you when you have a relationship with him so we are cultivating and trying to build that. What they did in the summer is carrying over now and hopefully it continues to carry over,” said Motolla.

The Varsity Football team’s next game is against the Brighton High School Bengals on home turf, Saturday, Sept. 14.