Oak Bluffs gears up for 45th annual Tivoli Day celebration

The Oak Bluffs Association is set to welcome locals and visitors to the 45th annual Tivoli Day celebration on Circuit Avenue, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 am to 6 pm.

The event, which will see Circuit Avenue closed to vehicular traffic, will be a day full of music, shopping, and community spirit. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22.

Attendees can expect to browse an array of local arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, and other unique items, all while enjoying live music from various performers. The day will feature performances by the MV Songwriters in front of the Ritz Café, and at the crosswalk in front of Linda Jean’s restaurant.

The main stage at the end of Circuit Avenue, near Rockland Trust, will host a series of live bands starting at noon with Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, followed by the Phil daRosa Project at 2 pm, and concluding with the Nashville Rising Stars at 4 pm.

Vendor applications for the event are available online at visitoakbluffs.org or at DeRosa’s on Circuit Avenue. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, Sept. 10, to be included in the event.