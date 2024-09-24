Edgartown Town Column

With the official start of fall behind us, the cooking books are being broken out, and soup is the theme this month. Last night I made my twist on chicken pot pie, but with homemade biscuits on top instead of in pie form, a little more modernized and definitely less work. Cooking has always been a form of therapy for me. Growing up with two parents who love to cook, I learned a few things over the years. Always keep a trustworthy stock in your house, and there is no such thing as too much butter.

If you’re wondering what to include in your dinners this season, the obvious answer is pumpkins. They’re in season, and also fun to throw on the front steps, but sometimes daunting to deconstruct. They’re messy and slimy, but seasoned pumpkin seeds have always been worth the disastrous kitchen cleanup to me. Make a trip down to Morning Glory one day this week and see what gorgeous veggies they’re harvesting; I know I will be.

Our Island’s very own Elizabeth Whelan has new works on display at the Carnegie Heritage center, Friday Sept. 27, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday Oct. 2, from 10-4pm. These pieces are inspired by working waterfronts and maritime life in the local waters around Martha’s Vineyard, including Buzzards Bay and New Bedford to the Vineyard Sound, Menemsha, Vineyard Haven, and Edgartown. Be sure to check it out, and support our local artists!

Looking to strengthen your writing skills? Moira Silva, awardwinning writer and instructor, is hosting a writing workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 1-2:30 pm at the Edgartown library. In this five-week writing course, writers are invited to tell the stories closest to them. Each of these workshops will include an array of exercises, readings, and discussions with an emphasis on memoir writing. If you have a story you’d like to tell, this is the place to do it. All genres are welcome.

Thursday, Oct. 3, from 3-4 pm, Edgartown Books will be hosting a book signing and discussion with Lauren Wesley Wilson, author of “What Do You Need? How Women of Color Can Take Ownership of Their Careers to Accelerate Their Path to Success.” As founder and CEO of ColorComm Corp., Wilson has been on the forefront of empowering women to become leaders and changemakers in business. This incredible and inspiring woman will be at the store signing copies of her newly deemed bestseller; don’t miss out on grabbing your copy.

September 30th is my birthday, which is not something I ever thought I’d see in the paper again, but this year has brought a lot of changes and growth. I’m thankful to be fortunate enough to enter a new year of life and share some of the good bits with all of you. Wishing you all a lovely week; until next time.

