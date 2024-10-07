Vineyard football comes up short against tough Carver team

1 of 5

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity football team went head-to-head with an undefeated Carver High School Crusader team on Friday, under the McCarthy stadium lights.

The highly anticipated “whiteout game” had students, families, and fans packing the stands in white to show full support for the Vineyard team.

Carver entered the game with a perfect 3-0 record, while the Vineyarders standing at 3-1-1, were eager to prove themselves against a strong opponent. Despite a mostly hard-fought, back-and-forth game, the Vineyarders fell to Carver with a final score of 41 – 14.

On their first drive, Carver marched their way down field, steadily picking up first downs. But after the Vineyard team forced a fourth down at the 20-yard line, the Vineyarders offense had their first opportunity. And they delivered. Mathew MacMillan (No. 17), sprinting downfield, pulled in a 40-yard bomb from quarterback William Nickleson (No. 10) for a 90-yard touchdown.

But Carver quickly responded with a long touchdown pass and an extra point with two minutes left in the first quarter, tying the game at 7-7.

At the start of the second quarter, Victor DeSouza (No. 70) bulldozed his way through the Carver defensive line for another Vineyard touchdown. Carver answered right back with a quarterback sneak but after a blocked extra point, the Vineyard was ahead 14-13.

Carver started gaining momentum right around the end of the first half where an interception would lead to a 28-yard touchdown run, pushing the away-team ahead, 20 – 14.

At halftime, hopes were high again after a performance from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional high school cheerleaders. In coordination with the high school’s dance team, the show brought the crowd to their feet, reigniting Vineyard fans for the start of the second half.

However, a detrimental Vineyard turnover at the 10-minute mark resulted in a Carver touchdown extending their lead further with another touchdown shortly after, giving them a 35-14 lead.

Late in the third, MacMillan sparked some hope for the Vineyarders by intercepting a Carver pass. Unfortunately, the Vineyarders couldn’t capitalize before the buzzer.

The already-spirited crowd rallied behind the Vineyard team to start the fourth quarter but Carver’s defense proved too much. Carver regained offensive control after intercepting the Vineyard’s first pass of the quarter before sealing the game with one final touchdown.

“We felt we could stand toe to toe with them, and I thought we did a good job of that,” said head coach Tony Mottola. “But in the second half, we had two or three turnovers, and when you play a good team, that’s the difference in the game.”

“We’re still trying to build something here,” Mottola continued. “We felt like Carver is kind of a program game for us – we want to emulate those guys and be a program that is consistently good, always in the playoffs, and competing for super bowls. We’re not quite there yet, but we’re taking steps closer.”

After the game, the team took a knee at center field for a post game discussion about teamwork and comradery. Mottola said regardless of winning or losing, the one common denominator that needs to remain is that they are a team.

Looking ahead, the Vineyard football team has another tough game against Mashpee next Thursday at 4 pm.

“We need to take this taste in our mouths and remember it for next week.” said assistant coach Elijah Larue. “We can’t come out every week like we are the best team – we have a target on our back. We need to be accountable and come back Thursday with that bad taste and get ’em.”