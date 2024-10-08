High schooler leads new hospital exhibit

A new exhibit titled “A Look into the Past: Photographs from the M.V. Museum Collection” has opened in the “My Way” corridor at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, offering a glimpse into the Island’s history through significant locations and the stories of its residents.

Curated by Anna Barber, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum’s curator of exhibitions, and Nyoka Walters, a summer fellow at the museum, the exhibit emphasizes the vital role of individuals in shaping Vineyard life.

The collection features images of landmarks like the Aquinnah Cliffs, the Weston House on Chappaquiddick, and the Edgartown Post Office, alongside portraits of diverse community members, including native Islanders and Black residents. A standout piece is a mid-1800s portrait of Caroline Mayhew, who nursed crew members during a smallpox outbreak while accompanying her husband on a whaling voyage.

“While the Island has many locations, it’s the people who make it special,” Walters said of her vision for the exhibit. Walters is a senior at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and the museum’s first exhibition fellow.

The exhibit is on display indefinitely, with plans for annual refreshes to keep the history of Martha’s Vineyard vibrant and accessible.