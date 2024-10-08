Memorial Saturday for Daniel R. Creato

Daniel Richard Creato (“Dan”) died at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Feb. 2, 2024. He was 88 years old.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1935, to Daniel Richard Creato and Nancy (Curtis) Creato. He was the oldest of four children, and grew up in Haddonfield, N.J., graduating from Haddonfield High School in 1953. He attended Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., where he was on the football and wrestling teams, and graduated with a BA in history in 1957.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960, stationed in Boston, where he met his future wife, Jane Gentle of Edgartown. They had two sons, Michael and Timothy. In 1964 he began his commercial flying career with Flying W Airways, where he flew many classic airplanes, including the Beech 18, DC-3, Martin 202, Convair 240 and 280, C46, Lockheed 18, and MU-2, to name a few. In 1974 he started working for Certainteed Corp. in Valley Forge, Pa., as captain of its Lear 23. He settled in West Chester, Pa., near his sister Lee Javens and her three daughters. By 1975 he was promoted to chief pilot, and flew the Lear 25 and Falcon 20 until his retirement in 1994.

Dan spent his early retirement years in Corona Del Mar, Calif., near his brother Thomas. While in Southern California, Dan worked in customer relations at a local BMW dealership, where his ebullient personality brought cheer to those with whom he came into contact.

In 2015 he returned to Martha’s Vineyard, to spend time with his family and to be near his grandchildren.

Dan grew up during World War II, which shaped his profound love and appreciation for America. He was a student of history, and master in many subjects, with a voracious appetite for learning. He was known for his quick, sarcastic wit. He made friends from all walks of life, and treated everyone with respect, no matter what their station in life. His time with his grandchildren was his most cherished. Grandad always enjoyed imparting pearls of wisdom to them on every occasion. He adored his six nieces, who affectionately knew him as Uncle “Nuj.”

Dan was predeceased by his parents; his brother, David; sister, Gere; and his lifelong friend, Bob Robinson. Dan is survived by his sons, Michael and Timothy, and his wife, Joanie, of Edgartown; his sister, Lee Javens of West Chester, and his brother, Thomas, of Corona Del Mar, Calif.; his grandchildren, Eva Maglio and her husband Joe of Beverly, and Ethan and Sara Creato of Edgartown; and his nieces, Julie, Kate, Johanna, Aimee, Nancy, and Elizabeth.

There will be a celebration of Dan’s life at the Katama Airfield on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 pm.