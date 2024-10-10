Tisbury supports new water trail

1 of 3

The Tisbury open space and recreation committee, in coordination with the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation, got the endorsement of the Tisbury select board on Tuesday to establish what they are calling the “MV Water Trail” in Lagoon and Tashmoo ponds.

The project consists of a series of 19 stops at public sites and nonprofit-owned locations in both the water bodies, allowing kayakers and canoers to safely come ashore. Currently kayakers and canoers cannot come ashore within the ponds.

“We are hoping this will increase the number of people that will want to use and recreate these beautiful locations,” said Carolyn Wallis, open space and recreation committee’s member.

In Tashmoo, there are seven planned sites, three of which are town sites including Tashmoo Springs Park, Lake Street Dock, and more on the backside of Tashmoo Beach. The Lagoon would feature 13 sites, with town locations at Lagoon Pond Road end, Cronigues Avenue, and the Tisbury Town Landing.

Each site will be marked with numbered signs displaying the location’s name; access to the open space committee website will provide information on different activities and amenities available at each location such as restrooms, hiking trails, and kayaking racks.

Wallis clarified that motor boats would not be allowed at the sites, regardless of how small they may be; she said that some locations are not accessible on foot.

The Tisbury selectboard sought that the literature could clarify what defined a kayak and canoe so there was no confusion among small sized motor boats. As of right now kayaks and canoes are not allowed to be left overnight.

Gary Kovack, the Tisbury harbormaster offered to share information with Wallis clarifying what constitutes a kayak or canoe as well as some safety protocols that can be taken to promote safety on the waters. Wallis welcomed Kovack’s support.

*

In addition, the board unanimously approved Anne McDonough, a long-time Tisbury resident, to temporarily fill a vacancy on the Tisbury Planning Board until the next election, and harbormaster Gary Kovack sought and received unanimous approval to appoint Morgan Reitzas as the new assistant harbormaster.

*

The town’s wastewater department presented a recommendation regarding a home at 89 Main, which currently has an overflow cesspool. According to the board of health’s regulations, if the owner wishes to sell, they must upgrade to a more advanced septic system but according to Christopher Alley, engineer for Schofield Barbini & Hoehn Inc, there isn’t enough space on the property for a sufficient system. The recommendation included tying into the town’s sewer system, which was approved by the Select Board.

According to the wastewater department, Tisbury has roughly 1,500 gallons per day of wasteflow flow available at its treatment facility, and 89 Main Street will take up 500 gallons.

*

The Department of Public Works has a busy winter ahead of them. Department director Kirk Metell presented plans for replacing 35 stormwater basins on Edgartown Road. Many basins have had failures, and the department determined that repairs were necessary. They are also planning on paving and painting the Edgartown Road to be completed by Memorial Day.

The department also plans on paving Renear Street, Cromwell Street and Beach Road Extension after the water main replacement is finished.

The department is also re-roofing Tisbury town hall, constructing a new kayak landing at the head of Tashmoo, re-roofing the Owen Park band stand, installing a new chain link fence around the tennis courts and pickleball courts on Lake Street, as well as constructing a picnic pavilion on Lake Street.

*

Also announced on Tuesday, as clamming season comes to an end the opening days for scalloping dates are being made public. Recreational scalloping outside Lagoon Pond and Tashmoo begin on Saturday, October 19, and commercial scalloping outside the ponds and in the harbor is starting on Monday, November 4. Recreational scalloping in the Lagoon opens on Saturday, November 2, while commercial scalloping in the Lagoon also begins on November 4. Recreational scalloping in Tashmoo is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, with commercial scalloping in Tashmoo starting on Monday, November 25. Certain areas will be marked with buoys to restrict dragging to protect eelgrass beds. All of Tashmoo is restricted from dragging.

*

Finally, the board approved an intermunicipal agreement to pool opioid settlement funds among towns to create a county-wide solution. This initiative aims to fund a county-wide substance disorder coordinator to better understand and address substance use issues across the Island. According to Jay, Tisbury has $29,000 to contribute and other towns are all within the $50,000 mark, with Edgartowns being slightly higher than the rest. All Island boards of health have agreed to participate in pooling their funds for this coordinator, according to Jay Grande