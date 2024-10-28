Post Office applauds Island nurses

1 of 4

Staff and healthcare workers at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital were honored by the U.S. Postal Service on Friday for their dedication to providing consistent healthcare to the Island community.

During a ceremony attended by hospital staff, Vineyard Haven Postmaster Emily Texeira unveiled an extra large, framed version of a nationally-circulating forever stamp that honors the nation’s healthcare workers; she also presented a new plaque that now hangs in the Island hospital.

“I awarded it because I know what they go through,” said Texeira, who added that she had worked in the healthcare field before joining the postal service. “The nursing staff and the doctors go through an awful lot and I don’t think they are appreciated enough from the outside … if I can bring a little bit of joy for the hospital staff then let me bring it.”

Friday’s ceremony follows a national dedication ceremony earlier this month in Washington, D.C, when top officials with the U.S. Postal Service and Department of Health and Human Services honored the healthcare community.

The forever stamp, reading “thank you healthcare community,” is available at the Vineyard Haven post office for purchase.

On Friday, Claire Seguin, the hospital’s chief nurse officer and vice president of operations, expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

“The award recognizes the compassionate care provided by nurses and providers throughout the hospital in challenging times, and I hope it bolsters the morale of our staff who are so dedicated to the well being of their patients,” she said.

Denise Schepici, president of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, said the recognition was a “pleasant surprise.”

“It’s an absolute honor to the hospital and to all of our caregivers across the state to be recognized for all their passion and everything they do,” said Schepici. “The hospital is the center post for all things health. We take the health of the community to heart and I think this makes us a very special place of caring.

Hospital workers have been faced with a lot since the pandemic and I know this will make them smile and feel better,” she added.