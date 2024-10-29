Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 21 – 25, 2024

Chilmark

Oct. 25, Matthew A. Berlin, trustee of 1986 Robert M. Solow Revocable Trust, sold 27 Ocean View Farm Road to Fulling Mill Road LLC for $2,200,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 23, Rosemary M. Tragemann sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 357 Week 27 to John Cretacci for $30,000.

Oct. 25, Kenneth C. Galley and Aushra R. Galley sold 103 West Tisbury Road to Gregory H. Gordon and Lisa A. Levy-Gordon to $3,000,000.

Oct. 25, Robert A. Brown and the Estate of Joan M. McInnis sold 30 Pine St. to Jeffrey E. Cehelsky and Jennifer S. Cehelsky for $1,040,000.

Oct. 25, Kenneth C. Galley and Aushra R. Galley sold 107 West Tisbury Road to Gregory H. Gordon and Lisa A. Levy-Gordon for $1,700,000.

Oct. 25, Richard Chasin sold 2 Quammox Road to Matthew Valade and Heather Landis Valade for $1,200,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 22, Mark D. Maciel and Laura Lee Maciel sold 27 Hitchings Circle to Ashley Van Murphy and Heather Lee Van Murphy for $925,000.

Oct. 25, NLWT LLC sold 133 County Road to Todd Debettencourt and Katherine Donahue for $2,000,000.

Oct. 25, Sean Sullivan and Susan Papazian sold 53 Carol Lane to Shireen L. Dodson for $1,520,000.

Oct. 25, Marlene F. Adelstein sold 45 Windemere Road to Manju Reddy Morrissey, trustee of Manju Reddy Morrissey Trust, for $1,489,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 24, Sarah C. Murphy and Gregory Barron, trustees of Music Street Realty Trust, sold 44 Music St. to Alan W. Steele and Margaret Mulqueen, trustees of Margaret Mulqueen Living Trust and Alan W. Steele Living Trust, for $1,900,000.

Oct. 25, Anna Zaiden Wayne Aposhian and Solon Aposhian, also known as Solon August Wayne Aposhian, sold 4 Elias Lane to Jennifer E. Devivo for $950,000.