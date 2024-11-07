Island hospital listed as top women-led business

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is being honored as one of the top women-led businesses in Massachusetts for the fifth year in a row.

The Islands hospital, led by President Denise Schepici, was ranked No. 22 on the list of 100 women-led businesses throughout the state.

The list is assembled by the Woman’s Edge, a non profit organization that works to advance women in leadership positions. For the twelfth year in a row the list was created in collaboration with The Boston Globe; the full list was published in their annual magazine’s “Woman & Power,” issue.

“I am truly honored to receive this recognition on behalf of the wonderful staff at the hospital and Windemere,” said Schepici. “This honor is a tribute to every single member of this team. I feel incredibly blessed to work alongside such dedicated and compassionate people, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this amazing group.”