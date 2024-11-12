Join Rabbi Marc J. Rosenstein, former director of both the Israel Rabbinical Program at Hebrew Union College in Jerusalem, and the Galilee Foundation for Value Education, as he raises the questions around “Jewish Power: Ideal, Idol, or Illusion?” This Lehman Lecture takes place on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 4 to 5:30 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center. For more information, email office@mvhc.us or call 508-693-0745. This event will be in person, with Zoom available, and will be followed by a reception. Register at bit.ly/MVHC_LehmanLecture.