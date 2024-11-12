Tisbury Marina sold to investment firm

A South Carolina-based, private investment firm that owns marinas along the U.S. East Coast has purchased Tisbury Marina on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven, the third in a string of sales on the Cape and Islands.

The Acme Vineyard Haven MA Limited Liability Company, which lists a principal office in South Carolina, purchased 45 and 52 Beach Road on September 25 for $8,700,000 from Tisbury Marina, LLC, a company owned by Vincent J. Geoffroy of Falmouth.

Acme bought Falmouth Marine & Yachting Center, listed by the webpage as “Our sister property” to the Vineyard Haven site, for $11.8 million this September.

Geoffroy sold both the Falmouth and Vineyard Haven properties.

Acme Marinas also bought MacDougalls’ Cape Cod Marine Center last year for $15.5 million.

Acme Marina has at least 10 marinas across the East Coast, including spots in Sag Harbor, Annapolis, Virginia Beach, and Miami. The purchase of the Tisbury Marina also coincides with the Falmouth Enterprise reporting the purchase of two landmark marinas.

Now, the South Carolina-based Acme Marina Operations LLC, which the state lists as a foreign company, names 52 Beach Road on its website as Vineyard Haven Marina, calling it “Vineyard Haven’s Premiere Boutique Marina.”

“Vineyard Haven Marina offers exceptional service, privacy and amenities. Our deep water dockage can accommodate yachts up to 75 meters,” the marina’s site boasts.

The page encourages guests to enjoy the company’s private beach and their on-property Garde East restaurant, and offers concierge services.

The Times has reached out to Acme Marina for comment.

“Acme seeks out high-quality marinas throughout the US that have built strong individual brands and operations for boaters,” says the company’s website.

“Acme is focused on building and cultivating relationships with the local community and on-site team to ease the transition process and ensure business operations continue to run seamlessly for both employees and the boaters,” the website also reads.