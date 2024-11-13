Garage break-ins adds to Tisbury investigation

Tisbury police are looking into a garage and shed that were broken into in recent weeks, saying that the former may be linked to a recent string of car break-ins.

Both of the home property break-ins appear to have been into unlocked areas and occurred in the last two to three weeks, Tisbury police Sergeant Max Sherman told The Times on Wednesday afternoon. Neither involved obvious property damage, nor entry into a home’s main structure, he added.

He noted that the garage break-in occurred near one of the recent car break-ins, and that the two may be connected. He was unable to say where in town the home property break-ins occurred, as an investigation is ongoing.

Last week, the department advised the public to lock their doors and not leave valuable items inside vehicles after the report of over half a dozen unlocked cars were entered between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The department also posted a video to their Facebook account this week of a masked and gloved individual testing car doors around midnight on Wednesday. The post asked anyone with information to reach out to Sergeant Sherman at msherman@tisburyma.gov, or to Detective Phil Hollinger at phollinger@tisburyma.gov.

“We continue to canvass multiple areas and follow up [sic] on any leads to help identify all of those involved,” the post read.

The department also implored residents to lock doors in an image posted to their Facebook account. “DON’T BECOME THE NEXT VICTIM. DON’T LEAVE ANYTHING VALUABLE IN YOUR CAR AND LOCK IT! LOCK YOUR HOMES AND SHEDS AS WELL!” that post read.

The post also noted that vehicles were entered on Franklin Street, Leonard Circle and Hatch Road.

If your vehicle is entered, the post advised residents to not touch anything, contact the police, and allow their detective and officers to respond and process the scene. “[W]e have already successfully lifted prints from some of the vehicles and items left behind which are being processed …” the department wrote. “We are actively patrolling neighborhoods all evening but with your help, we can make it more difficult for them to succeed.”

The public can report any suspicious behavior to the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office at 508-693-1212.

Last week, five of the seven car break-ins reported between Wednesday and Thursday took place near the intersection of Spring Street and Pine Street near the Tisbury School, with another near Greenwood Avenue and one on Border Road. This is according to department Lieutenant Bill Brigham, who told The Times on Wednesday that people should be more mindful. Tisbury is a fairly safe place, he added, but people should lock their vehicles.