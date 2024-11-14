Ravizza pleads not guilty to local charges

Jared Ravizza, a man with ties to Chilmark who allegedly stabbed multiple people this May in Braintree and Plymouth, pleaded not guilty Thursday to local assault-and-battery and property vandalism charges filed back in April.

The April charges stemmed from when Ravizza allegedly assaulted his father at the latter’s West Tisbury home.

On April 14, officers responded to a domestic assault-and-battery call on State Road, and found Ravizza’s father Jason, who told them that his son had attacked him after a mental break, according to West Tisbury police officer Bradley Fielder’s incident report.

The plea was entered on Ravizza’s behalf in Edgartown District Court on Thursday morning, and local attorney Casey Dobel was appointed to the case. Ravizza appeared on Zoom from the Plymouth County House of Corrections.

Edgartown-based attorney Robb Moriarty withdrew as Ravizza’s privately retained counsel in May after the alleged stabbings.

Ravizza was also removed from a pretrial diversion program for this case in the spring and scheduled instead for arraignment, due to his alleged stabbing spree. A pretrial diversion program is intended to resolve low-level criminal cases without trial, sometimes with counseling and treatment.

Ravizza is facing several other charges across the state and he is a suspect in the murder of 70-year-old Bruce Feldman in Connecticut, who is believed to have been his roommate. Two dogs were also found dead with Feldman at the man’s residence. Ravizza has not been arraigned yet in that case.