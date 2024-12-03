SSA warns of possible cancellations 

The Steamship Authority is warning passengers that gusty winds may lead to ferry cancellations over the next few days.

“The National Weather Service is predicting high winds in the waters off Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket starting Wednesday night through much of Thursday,” the ferry line’s Tuesday morning announcement reads. “Wind gusts of more than 30 mph are forecast, which has the potential to cause cancellations on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes.”

According to the National Weather Service, Friday is also expected to have gusts over 30 mph. The agency shows Vineyard Haven and Woods Hole are expected to experience the strongest winds on Thursday night, when gusts are expected to reach over 40 mph.

“We are continuing to monitor the forecast for this weekend and the potential for cancellations, particularly high-speed passenger service to Nantucket for the Nantucket Christmas Stroll. We will provide updates as the forecast is updated,” the announcement reads.

The ferry line will be waiving change and cancellation fees for vehicle reservations scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. To change or modify a reservation, contact the reservation office at 508-477-8600, visit one of the terminals, or visit the SSA website.