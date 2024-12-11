Hoping goats are treated well

To the Editor:

I just read that the Land Bank has auctioned off their entire goat herd of 168 individuals to the sole bidder at $10 a head. As an animal advocate, this is very distressing to me. These sentient, intelligent, and social animals have been used by humans for grassland management for years, and now when they’re sick (parasite infection), they are being sold to one person to be butchered for meat. Has the Land Bank done their due diligence and vetted this person to ensure that these goats will be humanely treated, or is this an out-of-sight, out-of-mind scenario? I sure hope not.

Colleen Kydd-Sumberg

West Hartford, Conn.