Names for the right whales

Wall-E, Salsa, Swallowtail, Peter Rabbit, Frisbee, Dumpling — these are some of the new names of 20 North Atlantic right whales.

Earlier this week, scientists at the New England Aquarium unveiled the new names as part of an annual tradition that helps researchers identify the critically endangered animals in real time.

The naming process involves submissions from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium — a group of scientists and stakeholders that work to conserve the species — who then participate in a ranked choice voting system to pick the names. The names are intended to relate to easily recognizable features or facts about the individual whale.

“Researchers who identify right whales in the field benefit from whales having recognizable names,” Amy Warren, an assistant research scientist in the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, said in a statement. Warren leads the naming process. “It’s a fun bonus for all of us to feel connected to the research community members who spend time on and over the water.”

Polaris is a 21-year-old male who is named for his large white scar on the left side of his head that is bright like the North star. Wall-E has patches of raised tissue that looks just like the Pixar character. Salsa has a mark that looks like that of a whale named Havana, but a mirror image.

Using data curated by the New England Aquarium, the 2023 right whale population update by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released in October, showed a slight increase in the number of right whales at 372.

Researchers say that the biggest threats to the survival of the species continue to be vessel strikes, entanglement in fishing gear, and climate change, with mothers and calves at the highest risk.

A full list of names with photos is available here.