Wedding: Oksanen – Mccabe

Tom and Tish Oksanen of Sudbury are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Lily Angelina Oksanen, to Kevin James Mccabe, of Kingston, N.Y., and Edgartown, son of Brian McCabe and Kristi Jo Weber McCabe of Edgartown and Hutchington Island, Fla., on Sept. 27, 2024. Lily and Kevin were married in Florence, Italy. Abby Oksanen, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor, and Kris McCabe, brother of the groom, was best man. The couple honeymooned on the Amalfi coast and other areas of Italy.