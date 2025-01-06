Warming centers offering a place out of the cold 

With frigid temperatures expected, Harbor Homes and local partners are organizing warming centers for guests, who can also enjoy a meal.

The locations and times are as follows:

Monday, January 6th, 9 am to 4 pm, at St. Andrew’s Parish House, 51 Winter Street, Edgartown. Enter through the rear door to the basement.

Tuesday, January 7th, 9 am to 4 pm, at Grace Episcopal Church, 34 Woodlawn Avenue, Vineyard Haven.

Wednesday, January 8th, 10 am to 5 pm, at The Red House Peer Recovery Support Center. Note that you must be at least “day-one sober.”

Thursday, January 9th, 9 am to 2 pm, at First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, 1051 State Road, West Tisbury.

Thursday, January 9th, 2 pm to 4 pm, at St. Andrew’s Parish House, 51 Winter Street, Edgartown.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to drop into the teens on Tuesday night.

For more information, contact Harbor Homes Shelter Director Lisa Belcastro at 508-560-3678.