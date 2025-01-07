Wake Thursday for Alan G. Cummings

Alan G. Cummings of Vineyard Haven and Washington, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The son of Benton Pierce and Marjorie Cummings, Alan was born in Northampton on August 26, 1947. He attended high school in Newton, N.J., and went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut, where he also played nose tackle for the football team. From there he earned his law degree from Georgetown University.

Alan had an accomplished and diverse career over his lifetime. Out of law school, he was hired by Gross, Hyde, and Williams, located in Putnam, Conn. He made partner at an early age, and went on to found two other firms over the course of his legal career. As one of the original members of Crabtree and Evelyn, Alan took his legal background and incorporated it into the positions of general counsel and director of real estate for the company. He was responsible for growing the chain globally from one store to more than 300 worldwide. He took great pride in the growth and success of the brand before it sold. From there, Alan went on to a successful career as a real estate and legal consultant for brands such as Godiva Chocolates.

Alan had a very entrepreneurial spirit, which led him to his last career. He was a founder of Seldon Technologies, based in Windsor, Vt. He used his legal and business background to form this nanotechnology company, which focused mainly on water filtration and energy. He was convinced that a lawyer from Connecticut could change the world by producing clean water and renewable energy. He developed many deep friendships during this journey, working with both elite military groups and government agencies.

Alan had a number of interests outside of his working career; most of them revolved around the outdoors. He inherited this from his father. As a child, he grew up living and working at various nature camps that the family was involved with. His love of nature brought him from working on a fire crew in the Pacific Northwest to canoe trips down the Allagash River in Maine, and everywhere in between.

He had a love for building and creating new things that would bring friends and family together. He and his wife Judy built farms in both Woodstock, Conn., and Woodstock, Vt., that were truly works of art. You could often find Alan meticulously rebuilding and restoring stone walls around his property, as he found great joy in the process. His final creation was in Washington, N.H., which he designed to bring multiple generations of family together for years to come. He learned the art of sugaring on this property, and took great pleasure teaching friends and family the process, and in his later years making sure the younger generations were doing it correctly. It was also here that he developed his love for writing poetry. He became a skilled writer, and would always give a book he wrote to any guest of the property.

Alan had two children from his first marriage, Caitlin and Adam. There are many things he imparted to his children. The importance of education in the Cummings family was always emphasized and encouraged, as evidenced by Adam becoming an attorney and Caitlin a doctor. Alan was known for his strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit, both of which shaped his children to become their own successful business owners in their careers. More specifically, he passed along his love of skiing, the love of the outdoors, and the family’s Scottish heritage to his daughter. He shared a love of legal, political, and sports interests with his son that formed the foundation of a strong father-son bond and friendship. Both children carry the best aspects of Alan within themselves, and as a result, both are better people for his impact on their lives.

Alan is survived by his son, Adam Cummings, and his wife Janet of Oak Bluffs, and their children, Angus and Macallen; and his daughter, Caitlin Cummings and her husband David Cornell of Campton, N.H.; and her daughter Cassidy. Alan is also survived by his twin sister, Susie Goodin, and her husband Rob of Berkeley, Calif.; brother, Bruce Cummings and his wife Myrna of Westfield, N.J.; brother-in-law, Ken Marron of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother-in-law George Kaiser of Mahwah, N.J.; the Archambault family; the Lyons family; the Sansoucy family; and countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alan was predeceased by his wife of many years, Judy Cummings; sister Carol Marron, and sister Judy Kaiser.

A wake for Alan will be held at Chapman Funerals on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 4 to 6 pm. A celebration of life for him will be held in the spring in Washington, N.H.