Renald Cajolet

We remember Renald Guy Cajolet (“Ron”) of Westford, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at Care Dimensions Hospice in Lincoln. Ron was 94, and was surrounded by his loving family.

Ron was born on Oct. 21, 1930, in Cambridge, son of Alphonse Cajolet and Bertha Chandonnet. A common love of dancing brought him and his beloved wife Merlyn (Gensler) Cajolet together. They married on June 13, 1959, and were married for 60 years. He and his wife introduced their family to Martha’s Vineyard as children, where his middle son Chris would eventually make his home with Eliska Suryckova.

Ron served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He had a successful career as an engineer, then personnel director, at Digital Equipment Corp. (DEC) for more than 35 years — beginning as an engineer at the old mill in Maynard, and later moving to Puerto Rico as a plant manager (1974–77). He retired from DEC while living in Amherst.

He and Merlyn spent their retirement years in Westford. Ron was passionate about sailing, woodworking, reading, and music. He was a teacher and dancer in the English Country Dance Society, and a Morris squire at Pinewoods Camp in Plymouth, where he met Merlyn. Ron was an active member of the Blessed Trinity Parish in Westford, a choir member and volunteer.

Ron is survived by his siblings, Lorraine Cajolet, Jeannette Torci, and Andre Cajolet; his three sons, Marc Cajolet and wife Andrea Cajolet, Chris Cajolet and life partner Eliska Suryckova, David Cajolet and wife Elona Rose; grandchildren, Eric Cajolet, Peter Cajolet, Diana Cajolet, Zelia Rose, and River Cajolet; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited for visiting hours at the J.A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, 57 North Main St. in Westford, on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 6 pm, and a funeral Mass celebrating Ron’s life at 9 am on Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 North Main St., Westford, followed by a light meal in the parish hall.

A private burial will take place at a later time with immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, online at bit.ly/NMSS_RonCajoletMemorial.